GREGORY BRIAN SCHEY, 59, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Feb. 5, 1960 in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Bishop Luers High School in 1978. Greg worked for UPS for nearly 40 years. He was a hardworking and loving father, son and brother who will be missed dearly. He is survived by two daughters, Lyndsie and Kelli Schey; mother Janet Schey; father Richard I. (Laura) Schey; sister Jo (Larry) Bennett; brother, Kevin Schey; niece Cori (Don) Wyss; great-nephew Andrew and great-niece Addison. Greg was preceded in death by his brother, Richard D. Schey. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020