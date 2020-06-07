GREGORY GAAR SCOTT, 72, passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020, he died of complications of Parkin sons and Covid-19. "I fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7 He was a talented, creative artist and accomplished poet. He was a friend to many and had a never ending spirit, gusto for life and he will be dearly missed. Greg graduated in 1966 from South Side High School in Fort Wayne then he graduated from Indiana University in 1972. He had a successful career as National Sales Manager at WPTA then moved to Indianapolis to work at Anthem Blue Cross Shield. Greg is survived by sisters, Holly-Fay Dailey and Gayle (Doug) Clark; nephew, Travis (Christie0 Clark; son, Ryker; and niece, Diana Clark. He was preceded by his parents, Edrie (Davis) Scott and Max G. Scott. The family would like to express their appreciation to the dedicated staff at Alpha Home and Heritage Hospice. A memorial service will be held in Fort Wayne at a later date, TBA on social media. Arrangements by Indiana Funeral Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to www.namifortwayne.org or WWParkinson.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">wWWParkinson.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 7, 2020.