GREGORY JOHN DEININGER

GREGORY JOHN DEININGER, 67, formerly of Greenfield, died Tuesday April 30, 2019, at 6:47 p.m. Born March 21, 1952, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Paul J. and Wanda I. (Lepley) Deininger. He graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, and earned a BS-EE from Purdue University. He had 40 years of service with Raytheon, Indianapolis. Survived by a sister, Rita M. Deininger, Elkhart. Funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the service. Memorials to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Indianapolis. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2019
