GREGORY "T" KEVER, 63, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home. Born on March 27, 1956 in Fort Wayne, Greg was a son of the late Norbert R and Marium R. (Grem aux) Kever. Greg was a graduate of Heritage High School. Greg served in the U.S. Army from 1975-1998. He achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class and retired as a legal assistant. Recently Greg was the commander of VFW Post 1892 in Garrett. Greg is survived by his wife, Denise Kever of Garrett; daughters, Shubitha (Jeremy Workman) Kever of Fort Wayne, Natasha Kever of Columbus, Ind., Danielle Berridge of Auburn; son, Mathew O'Blenis of Auburn; step-sons, Nate Kleeman of Auburn and Drew (Sheena Gomez) Kleeman of Auburn; brother, Dennis (Velvet) Kever of Leo; sister, Diane (Greg) Galligher of Monroeville; sister-in-law, Janice of Harlan; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Noah Berridge, Milo and Nixie Workman, Luke and Olivia O'Blenis and Aiden and Brianna Nichols. Greg was also preceded in death by his son, Gregory J. Kever, and brother. Gerald. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N Main St., Auburn, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Ind. Memorial donations may be made to VFW Post 1892 Garrett in memory of Gregory T. Kever. To sign the online guestbook visit

502 N. Main Street

Auburn , IN 46706

