GREGORY L. JEFFREY, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, 9:19 p.m., at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was a 1968 graduate of Huntington North High School, graduated IPFW in 1971 with a major in Spanish education and minor in economics and psychology, and graduated from University of Colorado Banking School. He worked at Shuttleworth in Huntington where he translated their brochures into Spanish. He then worked at Fort Wayne National Bank where he worked in acquisitions, started their international banking, and became assistant vice president. He left the bank to purchase Fort Wayne's oldest coin store Mr. Wimp's Coins in 1984. He and his wife own the business to the present day. He was extremely active in Lions Club, belonging to the Fort Wayne Central Club, served as Past District Governor of District 25B, Past Council Chair, and missions' coordinator - taking eye care teams to Honduras and El Salvador beginning in 1997. He was an avid IU fan. Greg was born July 6, 1950, in Huntington, a son of Eldon and Dorothy (Minsel) Jeffrey. On Dec. 3, 1977 he married his beloved wife of 42 years, Priscilla Pinney in Roanoke; she survives in Fort Wayne. Also surviving are two daughters, Valerie Jeffrey of Fort Wayne and Amanda (Josh) Harrison of Indianapolis; and five grandchildren, Lilliannah Hertenstein of Fort Wayne, Jaxson Rumbaugh of North Webster and Katherine, Elizabeth and Sophia Harrison, all of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Luke Riedhart; and sister, Barbara Lou Truex. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Deal - Rice Funeral Home - Huntington Chapel, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the funeral home, with a Lions Club memorial service from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Burial will follow in Andrews Riverside Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Fort Wayne Central Lions Club, c/o Deal-Rice Funeral Home, 338 E. Washington St., Huntington, IN 46750. To send online condolences visit dealricefuneralhomes.com