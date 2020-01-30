Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREGORY M. DILLON. View Sign Service Information Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart 1531 Cobblestone Boulevard Elkhart , IN 46514 (574)-293-6411 Calling hours 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 10700 Aboite Center Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 10700 Aboite Center Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GREGORY M. DILLON, 31, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, following a short illness. Greg was born June 5, 1988, in Fort Wayne, a son of Roderick and Susan (Redmond) Dillon. He graduated from Homestead High School in 2007, and then continued his education earning his MBA from Ohio Dominican University. He worked as a financial services analyst for Nationwide Insurance for eight years. He was an avid tennis player in high school and college. He was an automotive enthusiast. "Greg was a well dressed, organized and kind man who also loved Starbucks and his feline friends, Milo and Gracie". He absolutely cherished and loved spending quality time with his family, friends, and six nieces. Surviving are his mother, Sue Dillon of Fort Wayne; brothers, Todd (Chassity) Dillon of Bourbon, and Robbie (Heather) Dillon of Fort Wayne; grandmother, Mary Redmond of Fort Wayne; nieces, Haley, Truley, Kathyrn, Sophia, Charlotte, and Grace Dillon; furry friends, Milo and Gracie. He was preceded in death by his father, Rod Dillon; and grandparents, Collins Redmond, Robert and Francis Dillon. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804), with calling from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Father Dave Voors officating. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be directed to the Franklin County Animal Shelter or for Masses. Arranged and care trusted to Stemm Lawson Peters Funeral Home and Craig Hess.

