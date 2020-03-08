GREGORY S. HURRY, 53, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in his home. "It is with great sadness that we share the news of our beloved son, brother, and uncle." Greg was always the curious type. Throughout his life, he collected an interesting group of friends and things. "Greg showed us that life is not about material objects. He taught us that there is value in everything and that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We can all find peace knowing that Greg passed with a wealth of love in friends and family." Service is noon Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Center of Hope Neighborhood Church, in Venice, Fla. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Greg's name to the or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020