PASTOR GREGORY SHANE CYNOVA, 72, of Franklin, Ind., passed away on the morning of Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his residence following an extended battle with cancer. Born Feb. 22, 1947, in Junction City, Kan., he was a son of Bruno (a carpenter) and Mae (a homemaker) Cynova, who prized hard work and family. They raised their children in the church and family life centered on being in church or with the extended family. Pastor Cynova married Ilene M. Milz, of Detroit, Mich., on July 11, 1970, and they celebrated their 42nd anniversary before her death on July 13, 2012. They were blessed with two children, Lisa M. Cynova and Timothy S. Cynova (Angel). On June 9, 2013, Pastor married Linda (Hood) Hopkins; she survives him at their home in Franklin, Ind. Pastor Cynova graduated from Junction City High School in 1965, attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan., and Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Neb. Upon graduation in 1969, he served as a Lutheran Day School teacher in Trinity Lutheran School, Hobart, Ind. In 1977, he entered Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, graduating with a Masters of Arts in Religion, 1980. Called to Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Evansville, Ind., he served there for over 15 years. In 1994, he was called to serve Trinity Lutheran Church on the Southside of Fort Wayne where he served until his retirement at the end of February of 2013. He served as a Circuit counselor, an institutional Chaplain, and coordinator of Bible Institutes and Evangelism Workshops. He was a delegate to three Synodical Conventions representing the congregations of the Evansville East Circuit and the Fort Wayne South Circuit of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. Pastor Cynova was active on every level of Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML), serving multiple terms as Zone Counselor, a term as Indiana District Counselor, and as LWML Pastoral Counselor on the national level. He was active in local missions and helped establish St. Augustine Lutheran Church, an African Immigrant congregation and a Hispanic Mission congregation. His hobbies included photography, woodworking, and hymn writing. A collection of nearly 250 hymns that he wrote during his career was published shortly before his death as A Shepherd's Hymns (http://bit.ly/CynovaHymnal). After retirement, Pastor held membership in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Franklin, Ind. He is also survived by a stepson, Scott (Jessica) Hopkins; a brother, Gale (Elaine) Cynova; a sister, Kay (Robert) Moore; brothers-in-law, Norman (Char) Milz) and Jim (Jackie) Hood; mother-in-law, Blanche Hood; and by nieces, Crystal Moore, Erin Moore, Rebecca (nee Milz) (Phillip) Pratt and Elizabeth Hood; and nephews, Daniel Moore and Nathan Milz. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7819 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior the service. Friends and family will also be received from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Following the service, Pastor will await the resurrection next to Ilene in Trinity's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, pastor's family would ask that memorial gifts can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, LWML, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, or IU Simon Cancer Center.

