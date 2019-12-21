GUADALUPE YBARGUEN MARQUEZ, 87, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne. Guada lupe was born in Muzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico where she graduated from business school. She enjoyed crafting, traveling, shopping, sweets, word puzzles, and country music but absolutely loved making large meals for her family. Her hospitality, generosity, and devotion to family serve as reminders that kindness and selflessness are qualities we should all strive to embody every day. Guadalupe is survived by her loving children, Sandra (Rob) Wyatt, Angie (Rick) Hulfeld, Phil Marquez, Mira (Mitch) Turvaville, and Veronica (Todd) Orme; and grandchildren, Danny (Andrea) Garcia, Brad Hulfeld, Ryan (Robyn) Hulfeld, Kurt (Kristian) Hulfeld, and John Wyatt; and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Julien, and Rosalie Garcia, Ben and Savannah Hulfeld, and Cora and Brayden Hulfeld. Guadalupe was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Guadalupe Garcia; grandson, David Garcia; and husband, Felipe Marquez. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Care Van. To sign the online guestbook, visitwww.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 21, 2019