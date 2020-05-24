GUENTHER "GINT" HERZOG, 92, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was the son of Kurt and Margarete Herzog. He attended Zion Lutheran School and graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1946. He received a B.S. degree from Concordia University Chicago in 1950, an M.S. from St. Francis University in 1963, and a Doctor of Laws from Concordia University Nebraska in 1996. Guenther began his professional career as a teacher and principal at Zion from 1950-63. In 1964, he became the Guidance Director at Concordia Lutheran High School and the Principal in 1969. In that capacity he also served as the Executive Director of the CLHS Board of Directors. During his tenure CLS was named an Exemplary School by the U.S. Department of Education in 1985 and 1989. After retirement in 1992, he served as the Executive Director of the Concordia Education Foundation until 2000. He had also served as the President of the Martin Fischer Memorial Foundation. Herzog served on the boards of many organizations throughout his professional career. He became a founding Director of the Wildcat Baseball League and served for many years as Director, Commissioner, and Board Member. He was the first non-public school member of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Board form 1979-1982, serving as Chairman from 1981-82. Other boards include the Lutheran Foundation, Concordia Publishing House, and the Lutheran Church Extension Fund. He was the President of the Association of Lutheran Secondary Schools from 1974-78 and served as a consultant to many Lutheran High Schools, especially regarding administration and development. In 1985, Herzog was named the Outstanding School Administrator in District 2 by the organization of Indiana Secondary School Administrators. Valparaiso University also honored him in 1989 with their annual Award of Excellence in Lutheran Education. CLHS Alumni Association honored him with the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1990, and the Athletic Department selected him as a charter member in the CLHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. Concordia University named Herzog the Alumnus of the Year in 1992 and a charter member of their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002. He was placed in the CLHS JROTC Hall of Fame in 1992, also receiving the U.S. Army's "Outstanding Civilian" Medal. In 1992, the Governor of Indiana gave Herzog the "Sagamore of the Wabash" Award. He was an exemplary athlete at CLHS and Concordia University in basketball, baseball, tennis, and an avid fan and supporter of their teams. He lived his life as a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. He was a long-time member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Being a husband, father, and grandfather were his greatest accomplishments. He married Norma Bradtmueller on July 28, 1951 and was blessed with two sons, Phillip and Paul. Survivors include his wife Norma; son, Phillip (Susan) and grandsons, Adam, Ryan (Rebecca), and Jacob; son, Paul (Marsha), granddaughter Siena, and grandson Christopher (Annie). Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior following social distancing guidelines. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Burial will follow the service to Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Concordia Educational Foundation (Guenther & Norma Endowed Scholarship), or Concordia Lutheran High School, or Concordia Lutheran Church.