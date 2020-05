Or Copy this URL to Share

HERZOG, GUENTHER "GINT": Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior following social distancing guidelines. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825).



