A Memorial Service for Guy Bates Ferry, who passed away in January, 2019, is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Broadway Christian Church, Broadway at Wayne St., in Fort Wayne. "The family invites you to join us as we honor and remember Guy and share stories. Coffee and cookies will be served following the service. Casual attire - anything from jeans to suits - will be welcomed. We want you to come and share and be comfortable, just as Guy would."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 1, 2019