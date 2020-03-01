GWENDOLYN I. GERIG, 93, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne with her family by her side. Born in Endicott, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Jackson) Somerville. After graduating from Taylor University, she went on to teach music in Pennsylvania and Indiana, retiring from Woodburn Elementary in 1979. She is fondly remembered by former students. She also gave private piano lessons for many years. She was a member of Westwood Fellowship, Woodburn. She enjoyed music and accompanied many choirs and soloists over the years. In addition to worship services, she also played for VBS, MOPS, and other children's programs. She also enjoyed reading. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Emerald D. Gerig; daughters, Emily (David) Skinner and Onalee (Kevin) Giggy; daughter-in-law, Patricia Gerig; grandchildren, Matthew (Kristi) Skinner, Timothy (Andrea) Skinner, Daniel (Mary) Skinner, Jessica (Eric) Black, Joel (Megan) Gerig, Darrin Giggy, Rachelle (Zach) Eisele; and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Gregory L. Gerig, in 2001. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Westwood Fellowship, 4100 Becker Road, Woodburn, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in the Mennonite Cemetery, Woodburn. Preferred memorials are to the church or Taylor University. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020