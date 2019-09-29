GWENDOLYN J. MILLER, 90, formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Lakes of Monclova, Maumee, Ohio. Born Aug. 8, 1929, in Woodburn, Ind., Gwen was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Dora (Guston) Boren. Gwen was a 1948 graduate of Harlan High School. On March 26, 1955, she was united in marriage to Carlton Miller; he died on Feb. 26, 2008. Gwen was a former member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and the Eastern Star. Gwen is survived by her son, Kevin (Gena Avery) Miller of Toledo, Ohio. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019