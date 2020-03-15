GWENDOLYN L. WELKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GWENDOLYN L. WELKER.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GWENDOLYN L. WELKER, 48, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. Born in Muncie, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Carl Sr. and Victoria Hardin. Gwendolyn lovingly cared for her family as a homemaker. She loved playing bingo and cooking meals for her friends and family. Gwendolyn is survived by her husband, Rick Welker of Fort Wayne; daughters, Hayley Cavanaugh and Morgan (Dustin) Stephen, both of Portland, Ind.; stepson, Gregory Welker of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; siblings, Brenda (Randy) Wolfe of Bluffton, Ind., Johnnie Ridge of Bluffton, Ind., Cindy (Todd) Landrum of Berne, Ind., Carl Hardin Jr. of Bluffton, Ind., Betty (Jeff) Bolding of Warren, Ind., Billy (Sheila) Maggard of Muncie, Ind., and Hope Garrett of Muncie, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her dog, Fred. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.