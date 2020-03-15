GWENDOLYN L. WELKER, 48, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. Born in Muncie, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Carl Sr. and Victoria Hardin. Gwendolyn lovingly cared for her family as a homemaker. She loved playing bingo and cooking meals for her friends and family. Gwendolyn is survived by her husband, Rick Welker of Fort Wayne; daughters, Hayley Cavanaugh and Morgan (Dustin) Stephen, both of Portland, Ind.; stepson, Gregory Welker of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; siblings, Brenda (Randy) Wolfe of Bluffton, Ind., Johnnie Ridge of Bluffton, Ind., Cindy (Todd) Landrum of Berne, Ind., Carl Hardin Jr. of Bluffton, Ind., Betty (Jeff) Bolding of Warren, Ind., Billy (Sheila) Maggard of Muncie, Ind., and Hope Garrett of Muncie, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her dog, Fred. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020