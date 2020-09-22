GWENDOLYN LOUISE PENROSE KAYLOR, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Born Nov. 8, 1931 in Belleville, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Obey Penrose. She graduated from Central High School where she met the love of her life, Billy D. Kaylor. They were married over 50 years. She was an amazing treasure to her family because of her loving and giving spirit, generosity, thoughtfulness and sense of humor. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, time at the lake and any time she could be with her family. She was a long-time active member of Huntertown United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Craig Kaylor of Leo; daughter, Penny Reese; and son-in-law, Tim Reese of Fort Wayne; and son-in-law, Earl Ricker, also of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce James of Bristol, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; her dear daughter, Cynthia Ricker; brother, Richard Penrose; and brother-in-law, Joe James. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Huntertown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.