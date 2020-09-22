1/1
GWENDOLYN LOUISE PENROSE KAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GWENDOLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GWENDOLYN LOUISE PENROSE KAYLOR, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Born Nov. 8, 1931 in Belleville, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Obey Penrose. She graduated from Central High School where she met the love of her life, Billy D. Kaylor. They were married over 50 years. She was an amazing treasure to her family because of her loving and giving spirit, generosity, thoughtfulness and sense of humor. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, time at the lake and any time she could be with her family. She was a long-time active member of Huntertown United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Craig Kaylor of Leo; daughter, Penny Reese; and son-in-law, Tim Reese of Fort Wayne; and son-in-law, Earl Ricker, also of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce James of Bristol, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; her dear daughter, Cynthia Ricker; brother, Richard Penrose; and brother-in-law, Joe James. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Huntertown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved