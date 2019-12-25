Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GWENDOLYN LUCILE "GWEN" BATDORF. View Sign Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433 Send Flowers Obituary

GWENDOLYN "GWEN" LUCILE BATDORF, 91, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was born March 22, 1928, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Walter Shady and Leona Leach. She was married to the late Keith Batdorf on June 25, 1949. As a teenager, Gwen enjoyed teaching tap, piano and accordion. She worked for the East Allen School System for more than 20 years. She was an avid long-time member of the New Haven United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, traveling, golf, playing games with those she loved most. Surviving are her daughters, Linda Batdorf of Cary, N.C. and Teresa (Carlton) Fancher of Fishers; two grandsons, Richard (Alex) and Chris (Stephanie); she also leaves a niece, Doreen Biggins; and nephew, Brian Shady; as well as many cousins and beloved friends across the country. She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Shady, Jr. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy E, New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in IOOF Cemetery in New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sunny Seniors of New Haven United Methodist Church or . For online condolences please visit



