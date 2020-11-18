1/1
GWYN L. DITMARS
1962 - 2020
GWYN L. DITMARS, 58, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Born in Decatur, Ind., on Jan. 1, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Singleton and Lana Wolfe, who survives. Gwyn was a retired semitruck driver. In her spare time she enjoyed making stained glass artwork. She loved her church and church family. Gwyn enjoyed cooking, and really enjoyed cooking for the homeless community on a weekly basis. She considered this her ministry and got great joy from doing it. Gwyn is survived by her husband of 27 years, Robert Ditmars; children, Sheila Beck and John Beck; grandchildren, Johnny Beck, Samantha Beck, Danny Beck, and Gabriel Beck; and siblings, Grant Singleton and Grady Singleton. She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Singleton; and children, Adam Beck and Daniel Beck. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
NOV
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
November 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rip gwyn
Friend
