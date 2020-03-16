MILTON H. BRACKMAN, O.D., died Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was born Sept. 17, 1930. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Carolyn Brack -mann. They were blessed with three children: Sandra (Matthew) Street, Dr. James (Beth) Brackmann, Douglas (Dawn) Brackmann; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Chappell. He was preceded in death by siblings: Marcella Bostelman, Ronald Brackmann, and Edward Brackmann. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be sent to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815) or Concordia Lutheran High School, 1601 St. Joe River Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46805). The full obituary may be viewed and condolences left at www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 16, 2020