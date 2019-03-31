H. STANLEY HUFF, 93, of Fort Wayne, Ind., died peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with his loving family at his side. Born on Oct. 29, 1925 in Muncie, Ind., Stan was a son of Dora (Robinson) and Henry Stanley Huff. Stan married Alda Jane (Tibbitts) on Feb. 25, 1949. They celebrated 49 wonderful years of marriage prior to her passing in 1998. Together they had three children. At age 18, Stan volunteered for the U.S. Army and served as a combat infantryman in World War II on the front lines in Germany. He was later deployed to occupied Japan following its surrender. Stan was discharged with full honors in May 1946, with highest position of first Sgt. L Company, 97th Infantry Division, United States Army. He was awarded the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, two Bronze Stars and two Battle Stars. After the war, he graduated from International College, Fort Wayne, with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. In 1963, Stan co-founded Huff & Campbell Insurance Agency, Inc. in Fort Wayne, Ind. where he served as President until his retirement. Stan earned multiple professional designations including CPCU, CLU and ChFC. Later in life, he became a published author releasing a first-person World War II memoir titled "Unforgettable Journey". Family was always Stan's first priority as they spent time together at Lake George, Mich. in the summer months and Bonita Springs, Fla. during the winter months. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, Indiana University football and basketball fan, and all-around sports enthusiast. Stan is survived by his son, David (Laura-Louise) of Atlanta, Ga.; and by his daughter, Sandy (John) Waldrop of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Kristi (Garrett) Madison, Adam (Meaghan) Sholl, Nicole (Tom) Shearer, and Emily (Geoff) Paris. Stan is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Sholl of Fort Wayne; his two siblings, Robert Huff, and Eldena Montgomery Hoffman. A Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service on Saturday. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home and donations in his memory can be made to Mayo Clinic Foundation, Rochester, Minn.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. STANLEY HUFF.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019