HAL BENNETT MOREY, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, after succumbing to the effects of Covid 19. Born in Orland, Ind., on July 21 1926, Hal was the second of three children of Olive and Avon Morey, and brother of Jack and Muriel. He lived in Fort Wayne from the age of 7, graduated from North Side High School and joined the Navy in 1944. He served in the South Pacific on the U.S.S. Vela Gulf and was stationed in Tokyo Bay for the final days of World War II. He was a member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166 from 1947 until retiring in 1988. He was married to Patricia Dolan Morey from 1949 until her death in 2009. Hal leaves behind sons, Craig of San Francisco, Calif., and Phil (Tammy); Craig's children, Sora and Juno; Phil and Tammy's children, Madison and Parker. Hal's sister, Muriel survived his passing but has since passed at age 90. A service of remembrance for Hal will be held at Lindenwood Cemetery at a time and date yet to be determined in 2021. For more information the family invites friends and relatives to visit Hal's public memorial page at http://halbennettmoreymemorial.com
and his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/halbennettmoreymemoriall
. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, charitable donations may be made to Honor Flight of North East Indiana.