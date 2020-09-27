HAMILTON HUNTER JR., passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in his home. Born on Dec. 1, 1924 in Rockford, Ill., he was the son of Hamilton W. and Denna Bernice (Bock -man) Hunter. Ham grad -uated from North Side High School in 1943 and immediately entered World War II. He became a right gunner on a B-29 Bomber named Sweetwater and was stationed on the island of Guam. Sweetwater completed all of her missions and flew protection over the USS Missouri during the signing of the Instrument of Surrender. For his service, he earned the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with three bronze stars, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Air Medal with three oak clusters among others. Following the war, he met a striking, raven-haired beauty named Joy at a dance in the Valencia Gardens and married her on Sept. 6, 1947. They supported, loved and challenged each other for 72 years until her passing on Sept. 11, 2019. Ham earned a Civil Engineering Degree from Purdue University and joined his father's business. He was a hard-working and accomplished businessman. He was embedded in the fabric of Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. Ham served as President of the Home Builders Association, founded Hamilton Hunter Builders, introduced the City of Fort Wayne to equipment-dug water taps, served on numerous boards and was a leader to many. He was a fixture at the downtown YMCA as a body-builder and playing full-court basketball until the age of 72. But it was his dedication, love and commitment to his wife and family that makes him an icon. Ham is survived by his children, Diane Laramore (Stephen Marra) of Indianapolis, Elizabeth (Stephen) Alter of Fort Wayne, Hamilton T. Hunter of Clinton, Tenn., and Holly Hunter (Jeffrey) Trier of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, Matthew (Emily), Nathan (Melissa), Megan (Shawn), Todd (Katie), Brooke, Kaitlyn (Andrew), Bradley, Hunter and Aidan; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Hunter Hamilton of Fort Wayne, Nancy Randall of Hudson, Wis., Dorothy Smith of Elkhart, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Ham's life is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Headwaters Park East in the open-air Lincoln Pavilion, 333 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802). Parking available at 210 Duck Street. Preferred Memorials may be made to YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, Rotary Club of Fort Wayne, Junior Achievement or Hope Alive.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store