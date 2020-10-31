HANNA INGRID FIFER, 89, passed Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Frederik and Irma (Freund) Brum berger. Hanna received her Master's degree in Library Science from Columbia University New York. She worked at the Skokie Public Library in Skokie, Ill. Survivors include daughter, Karen (Gus) Moses of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Michael Moses, Thomas Moses, Jacklyn Moses, and Kellie Irwin; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by first husband, Ralph Moses; second husband, Joseph Fifer; and son, Michael Moses. Private funeral service at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to the Fort Wayne Jewish Federation. To Sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com