1/1
HANNA INGRID FIFER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANNA INGRID FIFER, 89, passed Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Frederik and Irma (Freund) Brum berger. Hanna received her Master's degree in Library Science from Columbia University New York. She worked at the Skokie Public Library in Skokie, Ill. Survivors include daughter, Karen (Gus) Moses of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Michael Moses, Thomas Moses, Jacklyn Moses, and Kellie Irwin; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by first husband, Ralph Moses; second husband, Joseph Fifer; and son, Michael Moses. Private funeral service at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to the Fort Wayne Jewish Federation. To Sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved