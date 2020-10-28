1/1
HARDY RAYMON GRANT
HARDY RAYMON GRANT, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages. He was a beloved son of the late Paymon and Minerva Grant. Hardy was a graduate of Central High School. He later retired from Army Reserve and General Electric after 40 years. He leaves to cherish his memory a host of family and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at New Life Church of God, 1201 McKee St., where welcoming of family and friends starts at 10 a.m. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
