HAROLD A. PHLIPOT, 89, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Surviving are his children, Karen (Jerry) Bortel, Patti (Jim) Bissell, and Kevin (Lori) Phlipot, all of Paulding; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy (Bill) Alt of London, Ohio, and Laura Pease of Paulding. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents, Raymond and Hazel; a granddaughter, Jennifer Jo Bissell; sibings, Jerry, Howard, Earl "Zeb", Lawrence, Ruth Schneider, Christine Laker, Helen Coil, Mable Philpot, and an infant brother, Terry. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding, with The Rev. Joseph Poggemeyer officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will follow service in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding, with military graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masses or Community Health Professionals Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019