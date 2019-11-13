HAROLD E. COMBS, 79, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his home in Angola. Born in White-sburg, Ky., he was a son of the late Edgar and Eula Combs. Harold worked as a truck driver for over 40 years, driving for Lake End Sales, USF Holland, and Accu-Label. He was a member of Teamsters Local 414 for 35 years. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Combs of Angola; children, Kathy (Dave) Sampson of North Vernon, Ind., Jannie (Curt) Hoyt of North Vernon, Ind., Harold Dean (Janie) Combs of Seymour, Ind., Jimmy Combs of North Carolina, Patricia Weibel of Riverview, Fla., Coreena (Bill) Bolin of Angola, Roy David (Arlene) Johnson of Brandon, Fla., and Barbara (Richard) Smith of Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister; and a brother. Service is 10:30 a.m, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Entombment at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2019