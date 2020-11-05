1/1
HAROLD E. GEORGE
HAROLD E. GEORGE, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Born Feb. 21, 1929, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Harold and Jeanthlan (Mohler) George. Harold proudly served his country in the Army during World War II, and retired in 1995 from Dana Corp after more than 45 years of service as a stock expeditor. He was a member of the Eagles, and V.F.W. He is survived by his wife of more than 68 years, Janet M. (Fox) George; sons, Harold "Sonny" E. George III of Fort Wayne, Anthony "Tony" L (Lisa) George of New Haven and Paul Andrew "Andy" (Poksun) George of Fort Wayne; daughters, Patricia (Larry) Russell of Coesse, Marijo (Steve) Skiver of Kokomo and Michele L. Hill of Madison, Ala.; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Clifford S. George; and sister, Phyllis J. Hurt. He was also preceded in death by his stepsister, Charleen Hale. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
