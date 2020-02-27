HAROLD E. IGNEY, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A day that the Greatest Generation of Tom Brokaw, lost one member with his passing. Like many of the young men of that generation, they went from the classroom to the battlefield. Harold graduated from South Side High School in June of 1943. He entered the Army on July 1, 1943 and served until Dec. 28, 1945. He was very proud of the unit he belonged to in Fort Bliss, Texas, 128 AAA BN. While enlisted, he embarked the Queen Mary with 15000 troops on April 10, 1944. They arrived in Glasgow, Scotland on April 17, 1944 and Utah Beach on June 12, 1944 with Patton's 3rd Army. He served in campaigns: Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe. On VE (Victory in Europe day) on May 8, 1945, he was in Linz, Austria. While in Austria he came across Mauthausen Concentration Camp. In 1952, Harold obtained his Bachelor's degree from Indiana University and was employed at ITT as a production manager until 1988. In his spare time, he was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and spending time at Lake James. Surviving are his siblings, Al Igney, Doyle Keith (Rheta) Igney and Beverly Shriner; and stepsons, Richard and Larry Tucker. He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Ellen Tucker Igney; parents, Asal and Mildred Igney; and siblings, Evelyn DeYoung and Gerald Igney. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2020