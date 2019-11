HAROLD E. TOWSLEY, 94, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Golden Years Home-stead, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Raymond and Blanch (Slater) Towsley. A graduate of North Side High School, he was an excellent gymnast and cheerleader. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army and was a paratrooper during World War II . He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. An inventor and mechanical engineer, he retired from Magnavox after 17 years. He was also a member and Past Master of New Haven Masonic Lodge 740. An avid outdoorsman, Harold enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time at his parent's cottage that he built for them on Golden Lake in Ashley, Ind. He also enjoyed reading, carpentry and was known for his great sense of humor. Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Linda (Durre) Towsley; children, Steven Towsley, Bruce (Renee) Towsley and Dr. Amy Gilbert, all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Kurt, Andrew (Darcy), Ashley (Colin), Allison, Julia, David (Stacy) and John (Bethany); great-grandchildren, Rebekah, J.J., Isaac, Cooper, Braydon; Logan (Kali), Mason, Simon, Camryn, Jorja, and Harrison. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Ron Gilbert; and siblings, William (Patsy) Towsley and Grace (Adam) Spieth. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 7211 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Tim Graham officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with Masonic service at 6 p.m. Preferred memorials are to Messiah Lutheran Church, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, or the . To share online condolences, go to www.harperfuneralhome.com