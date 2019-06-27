HAROLD F. WILLIAMS, SR., 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday June 24, 2019, at Parkview Hospital. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Franklin Electric. He is survived by two sons, Harold F. (Judith) William Jr of Fort Wayne and Hila E. Williams of Huntington; two daughters, Florence Morgan of Huntington and Laura Williams of Tulsa, Okla.; a brother, James Williams; and six grandchildren, Thomas Baublet, Richard Milhem, Angel Baublet, Rowena Waldron, Jo Anita Waldron and Christopher Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hile and Beatrice Williams; a sister, Blanche Setser-Bleke; and brother, Ed Williams. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with memorial visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to service. Memorials to Donor's Choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 27, 2019