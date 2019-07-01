HAROLD GILBERT HART (1944 - 2019)
Obituary
HAROLD GILBERT HART, 75, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Born on June 9, 1944, he was a son of the late Harry L. and Eva E. (Mann) Hart. He married Billie J. Hart on Aug. 7, 1971. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed the outdoors. He also enjoyed his cars, especially his Chevy Malibu. Surviving relatives include his wife, Billie J. Hart of Fort Wayne, Ind.; step-daughter, Beth Penick; brother, Jack Hart; two nieces, Monica and Stephanie; several cousins and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne L. Hart. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m today, July 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Covington Memorial Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Ind. Online guestbook at www.domccombandsons.com
