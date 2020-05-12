HAROLD J. OECHSLE, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born March 14, 1929, in Battle Creek, Mich., he was a son of the late Harold T. and Helen (Wertz) Oechsle. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne, and retired in 1994 from the Northern Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church after more than 45 years of service serving as Senior Pastor of Good Shepherd UMC, Fort Wayne, District Superintendent of the Elkhart District, and Director of Professional Human Resources for the district. He was a 1947 graduate of Albion High School, a 1952 graduate of Taylor University, and received his Masters of Theology in 1958, from Wesley Theological Seminary. He is survived by his children, Elaine (David) Stowell of Tarzana, Calif., Barbara Oechsle of Columbia City, Douglas Oechsle of Burnsville, Minn., and Janis (Kevin) Davidson of Fort Wayne; daughter of the heart, Joyce Rinker of Marion; sister, Martha L. Counterman of Lakeland, Fla.; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 66 years, Martha L. (Slagg) Oechsle, in 2017. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, at a later date. Private family burial in Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City. Memorial donations may be given to Covenant United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne, or the United Methodist Foundation for Northern Indiana Conference. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2020.