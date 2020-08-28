1/1
HAROLD L. "HARRY" GARRETSON Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAROLD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAROLD "HARRY" L. GARRETSON JR., 71, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Harry owned and operated Certified Appraisal Services for 20 years and was an Ordained Minister, officiating hundreds of weddings. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Fighting Irish fan. He enjoyed his times on the lakes with family, friends and his doggies. Harry also enjoyed helping with Special Olympics Bowling. His favorite co-pilot on his appraisal trips was his best friend and brother Dave. Harry could light up a room with his smile and laughter. Family always came first. Surviving are his daughter, Jodi Garretson; son, Joe Garretson; sisters, Sharon Ulrich and Kathy Harmon; brother, Dave Garretson; long time companion, Julie Geier; stepdaughter, Heather Thompson; and six grandchildren CJ, Hannah, Sam, Hadlee, Samara, and Zoe; and his best little buddy, Butters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gert and Shorty Garretson; brother, Dan Garretson, nephew, Scott Harmon; and doggy, Rudy. A Celebration of Life is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 (his birthday), at New Haven Conservation Club, 13031 US Highway 24 E, New Haven (IN 46774). Arrangements by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services - Highland Park Chapel. www.advantagehighlandpark.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved