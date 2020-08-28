HAROLD "HARRY" L. GARRETSON JR., 71, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Harry owned and operated Certified Appraisal Services for 20 years and was an Ordained Minister, officiating hundreds of weddings. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Fighting Irish fan. He enjoyed his times on the lakes with family, friends and his doggies. Harry also enjoyed helping with Special Olympics
Bowling. His favorite co-pilot on his appraisal trips was his best friend and brother Dave. Harry could light up a room with his smile and laughter. Family always came first. Surviving are his daughter, Jodi Garretson; son, Joe Garretson; sisters, Sharon Ulrich and Kathy Harmon; brother, Dave Garretson; long time companion, Julie Geier; stepdaughter, Heather Thompson; and six grandchildren CJ, Hannah, Sam, Hadlee, Samara, and Zoe; and his best little buddy, Butters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gert and Shorty Garretson; brother, Dan Garretson, nephew, Scott Harmon; and doggy, Rudy. A Celebration of Life is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 (his birthday), at New Haven Conservation Club, 13031 US Highway 24 E, New Haven (IN 46774). Arrangements by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services - Highland Park Chapel. www.advantagehighlandpark.com