HAROLD L. LICHTSINN Sr.
HAROLD L. LICHTSINN SR., 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home. Born Nov. 27, 1938 in Fort Wayne, Harold was a son of the late Harold F. and Marjorie (Hasty) Lichtsinn. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of American Legion Post 499, Amvets Post 33, and Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Harold retired from Tuthill Transfer Systems. Surviving are his children, Butch (Karen), Craig (Patty), Brian, Tim (Cheryl) Lichtsinn, Lisa (Tom Sheets) Adamonis, Julie (Gailen Bender) Lichtsinn, and Tricia (Mandy) Brady; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia P., in 2014; his identical twin brother, Gerald James Lichtsinn in October of 2019; and sister, Marilee Shuler. Funeral service is noon Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 24, 2020.
