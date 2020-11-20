HAROLD L. LINNEMEIER, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Born June 10, 1932, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Herbert and Bertha (Thiele) Linnemei er. Harold is survived by his children, Gary (Maggie) Linnemeier and Wendy (Ken) Finner; grandchildren, Erin McNeil, Derek (Abigail) Lorenzen, Melanie Linnemeier, and Anton Linnemeier; great-granddaughter, Ruth Lorenzen; and sister, Marilyn Link. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Linnemeier; and siblings, Donald Linnemeier and Darlene Smith. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6318 W. California Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818), with visitation one hour prior. Service will be livestreamed on Greenlawn Memorial Park's Facebook Page. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and only 25 people can be present at a time. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church Building Fund or Worship Anew.