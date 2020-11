Or Copy this URL to Share

LINNEMEIER, HAROLD L.: Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6318 W. California Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Service will be livestreamed on Greenlawn Memorial Park's Facebook Page. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and only 25 people can be present at a time.



