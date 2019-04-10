HAROLD "RED" OHLER, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born May 15, 1929, in Payne, Ohio, he was the son of the late Forest and Pearl (Klinker) Ohler. He married Patricia Linne-meier on Sept. 2, 1950. Harold drove truck for 40 years. A wonderful father and husband, he had a delightful sense of humor, loved to laugh, was patient and kind, much like his mother. Surviving are his wife, Patricia (Linnemeier) Ohler; children, Cathy, Daniel and David (Tamara); seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in passing by his daughter, Christine; and grandson, Dustin. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County A.S.P.C.A. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com
