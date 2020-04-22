HAROLD RICHARD CARL DAUTZ, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born March 23, 1935, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Herbert R. and Mary S. (Sch weppe) Dautz. He was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and a U.S. Army veteran. Harold worked for many years as owner and operator of Dautz Florist. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah "Deb" (Gramm) Daniel of Fort Wayne; sister, Joanna Raber of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary J. (Rice) Dautz, in 2002. A private family service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with burial to follow at Uniontown Cemetery, Zanesville, Ind. There will be a public service to remember Harold at a later date. Contributions in Harold's memory may be made to Allen County S.P.C.A. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Dautz family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 22, 2020