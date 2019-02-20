HAROLD ROBERT "BOB" BUNTING, 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at 4:44 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he was a patient, after a brief illness. He was a 1962 graduate of Edgerton High School and went to work at the Uniroyal/Goodrich tire plant in New Haven, Ind., on Sept. 6, 1962, and retired on April 1, 2011, with 48 years of service to the company. Service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton. Requested memorials are to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town (NE 68010-9988), or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis (TN 38105). To sign the online register or to send condolences visit www.krillfuneralservice.com
