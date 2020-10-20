HAROLD THOMAS "TOM" CLAYTON, 78, passed Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. He was a son of the late James and Jerie Clayton. He was a graduate of Hunter town High School and attended Indiana University. Tom was a veteran of the United States Army. Tom was a member of the Amvets, American Legion and the Allen County Council of Veterans. He was the owner of several bars and night clubs including Rudi's Repeal and Bushwackers in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane; sister, Janet Hazelett; and brother- in-law, Michael Black. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial service is noon Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling from 10 a.m. to noon prior. He will be interred at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions to any veteran's organization of donor's choice. www.covingtonmemorial.com