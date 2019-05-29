Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD W. MARKEY. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

HAROLD W. MARKEY, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living. Mr. Markey was born Jan. 11, 1932, in Oak Park, Ill. He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, Ill. Harold then continued his education and earned bachelor's degree from Michigan State University. On May 2, 1959, he married Patricia Ann Kasbohm at St. Eulalia in Maywood, Ill. Harold started his career in grocery stores at the age of 14 at Jewel. He retired as a sales representative from Super Valu in 1999 after nearly 50 years of service in the industry. He was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. He enjoyed gardening, reading, and watching Fox News. Survivors include his children, William (Jill Harges) Markey, Susan Flood, Catherine (James) Weaver, all of Fort Wayne, and John (Melissa) Markey of Harlan; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; and his siblings, Robert, James, and Lawrence Markey, and Katherine Frederick. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46835), with calling one hour prior from 9 to 10 a.m. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



HAROLD W. MARKEY, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living. Mr. Markey was born Jan. 11, 1932, in Oak Park, Ill. He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, Ill. Harold then continued his education and earned bachelor's degree from Michigan State University. On May 2, 1959, he married Patricia Ann Kasbohm at St. Eulalia in Maywood, Ill. Harold started his career in grocery stores at the age of 14 at Jewel. He retired as a sales representative from Super Valu in 1999 after nearly 50 years of service in the industry. He was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. He enjoyed gardening, reading, and watching Fox News. Survivors include his children, William (Jill Harges) Markey, Susan Flood, Catherine (James) Weaver, all of Fort Wayne, and John (Melissa) Markey of Harlan; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; and his siblings, Robert, James, and Lawrence Markey, and Katherine Frederick. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46835), with calling one hour prior from 9 to 10 a.m. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close