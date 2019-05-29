HAROLD W. SCHERRY, 94, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was a lifelong Adams County farmer. Surviving are his wife, Dorothy I. Scherry of Decatur, Ind.; son, Wayne (Kimberly) Scherry of Convoy, Ohio; daughter, Karen (Harold) Rumschlag of Fort Wayne; and sister, Eileen Gentis of Wauseon, Ohio. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Ossian. Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Adams Woodcrest Auditorium and from 4 to 8 p.m. at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2019