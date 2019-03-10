HAROLD W. ZOOK, 102, of Leo, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born on April 16, 1916 in Wood burn, Ind., he was the son of the late Elmer and Mary (McCull ough) Zook. He was a founding member at Pine Hills Church. He retired in 1978 after working as a housewares buyer at the Wayne Hardware Company for over 30 years. He is survived by his daughter, Ruth (Michael) Brescia of Arlington, Mass.; son, Vaughn (Carol) Zook of Fort Wayne; and granddaughter, Barbara Brescia of Arlington, Mass. He was also preceded in passing by his wife of 75 years, Eleanor Zook; and his granddaughter, Catherine Brescia. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Hills Church, Crossview Church, Westwood Fellowship Church, or the Christian Service Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019