HAROLD ZONKER, 72, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born Aug. 5, 1946 in Auburn, Ind., he was the son of Paul Edwin Zonker and Elizabeth (Mooney) Meyers. He was a United States Navy Vietnam War veteran. He was a truck driver with Tri Star Trucking. Survivors are son, Jason Zonker of Fort Wayne; mother of his child, Beverly Zonker of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Autumn (Grant) Wilson of Grand Rapids, Mich. and Collin Zonker of Fort Wayne; and half-sister, Barbara Gomez of Fort Wayne. A memorial service with military honors is 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 West Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2019