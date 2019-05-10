HAROLD ZONKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD ZONKER.
Service Information
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN
46755
(260)-347-1653
Obituary
Send Flowers

HAROLD ZONKER, 72, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born Aug. 5, 1946 in Auburn, Ind., he was the son of Paul Edwin Zonker and Elizabeth (Mooney) Meyers. He was a United States Navy Vietnam War veteran. He was a truck driver with Tri Star Trucking. Survivors are son, Jason Zonker of Fort Wayne; mother of his child, Beverly Zonker of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Autumn (Grant) Wilson of Grand Rapids, Mich. and Collin Zonker of Fort Wayne; and half-sister, Barbara Gomez of Fort Wayne. A memorial service with military honors is 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 West Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.