HARRIETT E. FACKS, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, on May 27, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Harriett (Cambry) McClure. She was married to the late Edward A. Facks. Harriett worked for Magnavox for 50 years before retiring in 2000. Harriett is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Regis) Chamberlin; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Phillip and Albert McClure. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Mark Chamberlin. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow the service at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. To view full obituary, visit www.dignitymemorial.com