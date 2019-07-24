HARRY E. RESOR II

Service Information
Calling hours
Memorial service
Obituary
HARRY E. RESOR II, 68, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Harry and Dorothy (Kinzey) Resor. He retired from the trucking industry with over 40 years of service. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, carpentry, traveling, and was a past member of the Fort Wayne Corvette Club. He loved his children and grandchildren and never missed one of their games or events. "He was the best Papa ever!" He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lori; children, Chad (April) Resor and Nicole (Jeremy) Wilson, both of Fort Wayne; siblings, Penny Kinney and Tracey (Karen) Resor, both of New Haven, Max (Sarah) Resor of Fort Wayne, and Steve (Jean) Resor of Harlan; grandchildren, Sydney, Sophie, Rhett, and Beckett Wilson, Calib and Avery Resor, all of Fort Wayne; and will be greatly missed by his bff and furry friend, Annabelle. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Tripp Resor. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with calling two hours prior. Preferred memorials are to the . To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 24, 2019
