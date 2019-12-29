HARRY GEORGE GEORGOUSES

HARRY GEORGE GEORGOUSES, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Born on May 27, 1924 in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late George and Eva (Alexandrpoulous) Georgouses. Harry is survived by his daughter, Eva (Jerry) White; grandchildren, George (Shannon) Mauronicholas of Fort Wayne, Adam White, and Brian (Jennifer) White, both of Indianapolis; and great-grandchildren, Vanessa White, Alaina White, Cami White, Lucas White, and Isaac White. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Stella Georgouses. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 110 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020,with a Trisagion service at 7 p.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019
