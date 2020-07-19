1/1
HARRY M. COIL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRY M. COIL, 87, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Swan Cemetery, LaOtto, Ind. Memorials may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.mccombsandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved