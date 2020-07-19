HARRY M. COIL, 87, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Swan Cemetery, LaOtto, Ind. Memorials may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.mccombsandsons.com