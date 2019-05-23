Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY R. HANNIE. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

HARRY R. HANNIE, 83, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born April 6, 1936, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Harry and Esther Hannie. He graduated from Central High School and was the plant manager at Busak & Shamban, retiring in 2001. He was a member of Fort Wayne Turners and Lakeside Golf Club. He enjoyed golf so much that he worked at the Lakeside pro shop part-time. Harry is survived by his wife, Cathie; children, Lisa (James) Moore of Palm Bay, Fla., Marcia (Tom) Zent and Harry "Butch" (Heidi) Hannie, both of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Teisha (Cliff) Lapp of Fort Wayne; stepson, Scott Squires of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon McAbee of Fort Wayne. Harry was also preceded in death by brother, Stan; and sisters, Shirley and Arlene. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne or Matthew 25. To sign the online guestbook, visit



HARRY R. HANNIE, 83, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born April 6, 1936, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Harry and Esther Hannie. He graduated from Central High School and was the plant manager at Busak & Shamban, retiring in 2001. He was a member of Fort Wayne Turners and Lakeside Golf Club. He enjoyed golf so much that he worked at the Lakeside pro shop part-time. Harry is survived by his wife, Cathie; children, Lisa (James) Moore of Palm Bay, Fla., Marcia (Tom) Zent and Harry "Butch" (Heidi) Hannie, both of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Teisha (Cliff) Lapp of Fort Wayne; stepson, Scott Squires of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon McAbee of Fort Wayne. Harry was also preceded in death by brother, Stan; and sisters, Shirley and Arlene. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne or Matthew 25. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close