HARVEST BUDDY THOMAS JR., 78, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Gary, Ind., he was a son of the late Harvest and Eva Thomas. Harvest worked for the DANA Corporation as a metal finisher. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army and he also enjoyed spending time at the Y.M.C.A. Harvest is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Harvest III, Edwin, Kevin, Monroe, Monique, John, and Barbara; stepsons, Dennis Craig and Darin Craig; and brother, Robert Robinson. A private family gathering will be held at a later date to honor Harvest. Memorials may be made to the Y.M.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2020.
